Meet our demands or we strike, say teachers

The union said that since 2009, teachers had been receiving 0.5% less than other state employees on their pay scale.

Pay progression, which considers factors such as performance, competency and market rates, is the movement of an employee’s salary within a pay range.

At the union’s national general council two weeks ago, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga promised she would make a serious push for the finalisation of pay progression.

The union has given the minister 21 days to ensure the matter is put to bed.

On Wednesday, the union’s spokeswoman, Nomusa Cembi, said the two education departments had a seven-day deadline to respond adequately, "failing which we will ballot our members for a strike".

Although the union had raised the matters at various forums — including during bargaining council sessions — they remained unresolved, she said.

From the Department of Higher Education and Training the union demanded that the urgent release of the tertiary fees commission report gets facilitated by the department to ensure fee-free education for poor students is advanced as part of its constitutional obligations.

Corporate services deputy director-general Lulama Mbobo received the memorandum on behalf of the department.

The union insisted on immediate steps being taken to ensure that effective collective bargaining was restored and that the department returned to the bargaining forum and engaged in good faith on all issues of interest and right.

"The Department of Higher Education [and Training] has shown us that it does not take seriously the role of the union in representing the rights of college lecturers," Cembi said.

The department’s spokesman, Madikwe Mabotha, said while it was the prerogative of the union to voice its concerns to the departments, higher education and training would still have to apply its mind to the requests before responding.

