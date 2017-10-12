Government tardiness drives up costs of labour penalties

Government departments are paying a price for their tardiness in implementing arbitration awards in disputes with employees, the Public Service Commission (PSC) says.

Some government departments were slow to pay the awards that the labour courts issued against them in disputes with employees, a new study from the PSC shows.

Public service commissioner Moira Marais-Martin said during a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday that while this failure to implement rulings was "not on a huge scale", there was an increase in costs because of litigation over compensation for successful applicants.

Marais-Martin said despite the fact that employees had the right to resist unfair labour practices and pursue recourse through the Labour Court and other arbitration, government departments often displayed "an unhealthy level of hostility" towards aggrieved employees.

The PSC report said government departments incurred arbitration awards against them to the value of R166m from 2013 to 2016, and R94m on compensation costs.