Numsa celebrates its role in the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has claimed victory on the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng.

Numsa celebrated the achievement on Friday after Gauteng premier David Makhura announced during a march organised by the Cosatu that provincial government would stop the practice by the end of the year.

"What Mr Makhura failed to mention was that his government has no choice but to ban labour brokers‚ because Numsa has been instrumental in ensuring that the labour law strengthens the rights of all contract and temporary workers‚" said Numsa spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi.

"In July the Labour Appeals Court (LAC) confirmed that contract workers automatically become full-time employees of the main employer‚ after the three-month period has lapsed‚ with all the benefits that come with being permanently employed.

"It is a well-known fact that labour brokers are modern day slave traders who exploit temporary workers by making them work harder for less pay. Temporary workers are unable to save because they earn so little. They often have no pensions‚ savings or investments. And‚ to make matters worse‚ the vast majority of them live in poverty."

Numsa went to the Labour Appeals Court to seek clarity on the rights of contract workers after the three-month period referred to in the Labour Relations Act kicks in. The court found that labour brokers may not employ contract workers for indefinite periods of time.