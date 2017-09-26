Teachers’ unions want no limit on the right to strike

Teachers’ unions have slated a DA proposal for a limits to be placed on the right to strike in the education sector.

In its essential service in education discussion document, the DA calls for a limitation on the right of principals to stop work. Industrial action by teachers’ unions has become commonplace in schools, disrupting the schooling system.

The ANC has previously called for teaching to be declared an essential service.

"South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) members often enter schools illegally and harass pupils during their protests when there are no principals present and this needs to be put to an end," said DA MP and basic education spokesman Ian Ollis. "It is vital that principals and support staff at schools are declared an essential service as this will result in children being protected from the adverse effects of protest action."

While the DA supported the right of individuals to protest, it must not be at the expense of the safety, health and other rights of children, Ollis said.