Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says Cosatu’s planned national strike on Wednesday should also go to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

"Unfortunately‚ Cosatu’s planned strike fails to take the protest to the headquarters of state capture‚ Saxonwold at the Gupta residence‚" Mashaba said in a statement.

"If Cosatu and its affiliates are determined to fight corruption‚ they must first take this fight to where corruption is planned‚ at Saxonwold."

Cosatu has promised that the demonstration will be peaceful.

National spokesman Sizwe Pamla said: "Though this is a national strike‚ we are not anarchic. We will not be disturbing any services. We are aware that we have the potential to shut down schools‚ transport services and so forth, but we won’t do that.

"People will be able to go to work and continue with their lives without any interruption. We actually condemn any act against the inconvenience of the people."

Cosatu said it was talking to big businesses to allow workers time off to join in the strike.

Pamla is confident of a huge turnout for the demonstration.

"We expect all Cosatu members‚ the majority of which will turn up‚ and of course members of society to join in the strike. This is not just another state capture protest but one by workers. We have seen them in Cape Town and Pretoria and some by opposition parties‚ but this one is for everyone across the country‚" said Pamla.

In response to a question on whether the federation is fractured or not‚ Pamla said that the union took its time to rebuild itself and it was confident that there were no divisions among its members.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has labelled the planned strike "an act of desperation" by Cosatu‚ which Pamla vehemently slammed.