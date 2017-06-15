Solidarity gets nod for metals council probe

Trade Union Solidarity wants a forensic audit launched to investigate financial irregularities and maladministration that are said to have crippled the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

On Tuesday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg granted the union’s application to have the council placed under administration following two years of irregularities that rendered its dispute-resolution function defunct. There is also a big backlog of disputes.

The council is the biggest in the manufacturing sector, responsible for labour relations and negotiations between 10,000 companies and more than 340,000 workers.

A former senior commissioner at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, Afzul Soobedaar, was appointed administrator.

Although Solidarity said that it would wait for the findings of the court-appointed administrator, it did not rule out the possibility of pursuing charges if any employee of the council had acted illegally.

Solidarity’s Marius Croucamp said: "We have to see the exact details of what happened in the different finance accounts of the council. Some of the things are known — the council lost some income in terms of fees when agreements stopped, but we have to look at all expenses that occurred.