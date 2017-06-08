NUM report details its many failures

"The yellow union [Amcu] has managed to grow so fast because of the NUM’s failures.

"Workers complain on a daily basis to regional leadership about poor service and substandard workmanship but there is no consequence management against those who have been tasked to manage regions. The NUM is not the only trade union in the field and tolerating substandard service delivery is at our own peril."

The NUM has failed to realise its plan of growing the union to 220,000 members by the end of 2017. The report suggested infighting and the slump in the mining industry, among other factors, were to blame.

"This is a clear indication that we are having a negative growth. We should, by the end of this year [2017], have reached 220,000 in terms of membership. Failure to achieve that will be a serious indictment on each one of us. We need to put aside personal differences and concentrate on rebuilding the National Union of Mineworkers," said the report.

The NUM has struggled to rebuild its unity since its highly contested congress in 2015, during which then general secretary Frans Baleni was replaced by Sipunzi.

However, the rifts that existed then have failed to close.

Sources told Business Day the division was getting worse, fuelled in the main by great mistrust between leaders who supported different factions at the 2015 congress.

The report pointed out the same sentiment, listing the issue of purging as one of the NUM’s challenges. "We continue to purge leaders who differ on organisational direction and call them ‘the enemy within’."

Another challenge for the union was what it described as "manipulation and division of the union" by service providers.

It is understood that some leaders receive financial backing from service providers during elective congresses, with the providers hoping to be the NUM’s preferred bidders for services. They are said to hope the manipulation of the processes would provide them with a gateway to the NUM’s multibillion-rand investment company and trust.

The report also pointed to a paranoid union concerned about the possible effect of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA’s extended organising scope.