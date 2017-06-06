Nehawu wants accounting officer fired amid Parliament’s financial crisis

The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is putting pressure on Parliament to sack its accounting officer, Gengezi Mgidlana, whom it blames for the financial crisis at the institution, including the delay in effecting salary increases for this financial year.

The union, which represents most of Parliament’s staff, has not ruled out downing tools if management fails to table a reasonable wage offer in the next few months. Nehawu wants a 10.3% increase backdated to April, when workers were due to receive their annual increases. With Parliament facing financial problems, wage negotiations have not yet begun.

Nehawu said Mgidlana, who was the focus of an investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, should be placed on suspension, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The union said it would push for his dismissal.

Mkhwebane is investigating Mgidlana for alleged abuse of power following complaints which include the hiring of a consultant without following proper supply chain management processes, his use of blue lights and claims that he took his wife on several official trips at Parliament’s expense.