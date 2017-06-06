Nehawu wants accounting officer fired amid Parliament’s financial crisis
The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is putting pressure on Parliament to sack its accounting officer, Gengezi Mgidlana, whom it blames for the financial crisis at the institution, including the delay in effecting salary increases for this financial year.
The union, which represents most of Parliament’s staff, has not ruled out downing tools if management fails to table a reasonable wage offer in the next few months. Nehawu wants a 10.3% increase backdated to April, when workers were due to receive their annual increases. With Parliament facing financial problems, wage negotiations have not yet begun.
Nehawu said Mgidlana, who was the focus of an investigation by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, should be placed on suspension, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
The union said it would push for his dismissal.
Mkhwebane is investigating Mgidlana for alleged abuse of power following complaints which include the hiring of a consultant without following proper supply chain management processes, his use of blue lights and claims that he took his wife on several official trips at Parliament’s expense.
Questions have also been raised about his qualifications.
The union is due to hold a media briefing on Tuesday.
Nehawu parliamentary branch chairman Sthembiso Tembe told Business Day on Monday that Mgidlana was "toxic for Parliament" and that he was to blame for its financial problems. He said Parliament had recently made irregular appointments that were not budgeted for, including the appointment of 40 protection officers without following due process. According to Tembe, Mgidlana had also hired senior managers to his office, although these positions were not approved.
Furthermore, Parliament had recently issued several dodgy tenders for the procurement of services that well-paid executive managers were hired to do, Tembe alleged.
He maintained that Parliament would have had sufficient money to fund the annual salary increases were it not for Mgidlana’s decisions.
"Treasury warned years ago that there will be austerity measures and that institutions must proceed with caution, but Mgidlana did not listen and he has handled Parliament recklessly," Tembe said.
"The presiding officers have issued a directive that money should be found [for the salary increases], but Mgidlana is dragging his feet. He has not invited us for wage negotiations or communicated with us."
Treasury warned years ago that there will be austerity measures and that institutions must proceed with caution, but Mgidlana did not listen and he has handled Parliament recklessly
Mgidlana said any insinuation that Parliament had decided against salary increments was erroneous. He said Parliament remained open to negotiations.
"It is unfortunate that the union leadership has thus far not demonstrated any desire for constructive and meaningful engagement, despite Parliament’s efforts to reach out.
"Instead, it has resorted to distortions, character assassinations and falsehoods," he said.
Mgidlana said serious and damaging allegations of corruption and maladministration had been directed at management, yet no shred of evidence had been produced to back the allegations or to demonstrate any violation of policy.
"Central to the union’s malicious allegations is a claim that the current financial difficulty is caused by financial mismanagement and/or corruption. This is a deliberately misleading, baseless and unnecessary propagation of untruths. The financial management of Parliament is regularly checked by the multiparty joint standing committee on financial management of Parliament and annually by the auditor-general, who granted the institution a clean audit in its last report," said Mgidlana.
He said Parliament was poorly funded, which had a disastrous effect on its compensation fund — a category of budget allotment from which staff remuneration is paid. This, according to Mgidlana, had resulted in the freezing of more than 300 posts
Please login or register to comment.