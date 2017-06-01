Farmers’ organisation AgriSA has approached the Public Protector and the Auditor-General to investigate what happened to millions of rand in state drought relief funds allocated for distressed farmers.

Last year, the country was hit by the worst drought in decades‚ with six of the nine provinces declared disaster areas‚ but AgriSA says information shows that money earmarked for relief was wasted through the appointment of service providers who knew very little or nothing about agriculture. Some of these service providers were listed as cleaning and construction companies‚ according to AgriSA.

Speaking to journalists in Pretoria on Thursday‚ the organisation said this resulted in wrong feed delivered to farmers‚ and some of it was found dumped in the Free State. Several boreholes were also drilled in the same area. Feed prices were inflated to benefit the service providers and departmental officials took some of the feed for themselves‚ the organisation charged.

AgriSA said despite R265m spent by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on relief programmes‚ farmers have told devastating stories of how they received only enough feed for their livestock for one day. Omri van Zyl‚ AgriSA CEO‚ said it was unclear what the money was spent on. "As far as we know, almost no commercial farmers were assisted through this intervention. This is why we have asked for the investigation."

Van Zyl explained that the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries allocated R212m‚ of which only R146.2m was spent, despite the country being in the grips of the worst drought in decades.

He said the Department of Water and Sanitation was allocated R341.3m in drought relief funds and over-spent by R48.4m, while the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform was allocated R463.6m and under-spent by R144.8m — despite distress calls for help from farmers.

Van Zyl said they were surprised when they discovered that R290.7m of these funds were spent on a desalination plant in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the organisation‚ which represents 29‚000 members across all nine provinces‚ 90% of the R212m in relief funds was distributed to subsistence farmers‚ less than 10% to emerging farmers — and none to commercial farmers.

The drilling‚ equipping and water-testing for a single borehole costs an average of R100‚000, but Van Zyl said almost R200‚000 was spent on a single borehole.

The organisation said government spent R212m on 74‚586 farmers‚ an average of R1‚961 per farmer. AgriSA assisted 15‚000 farmers through their R16m raised from donors as part of their drought relief campaign. "With R212m‚ we could have assisted 150‚000 farmers — double the amount assisted by the government‚" Van Zyl said.

Director of communications in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform Steve Galane said they were concerned by what had been raised by AgriSA. "We are concerned with what has been presented‚ that the money allocated to farmers did not reach them. We will co-operate [with any investigation]. We are also looking into the issue."

