Public Service Association rejoins Fedusa in major labour shake-up

Cosatu could be the biggest loser as the balance of power in public service bargaining council looks set to change

25 May 2017 - 05:05
Union members take part in a May Day Rally. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
The 230,000-member Public Service Association has rejoined the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) in a move that is set to change the labour landscape.

This brings Fedusa’s total claimed membership to 700,000, giving the organisation a major boost in the light of the threat new labour federation the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) poses.

The development also has implications for the balance of power in the Public Service  Co-ordinated Bargaining Council (PSCBC), where government employees’ pay and working conditions are negotiated. Public sector pay talks are expected to begin later in 2017 before the current three-year agreement lapses at the end of the current financial year.

