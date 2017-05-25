Public Service Association rejoins Fedusa in major labour shake-up

The 230,000-member Public Service Association has rejoined the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) in a move that is set to change the labour landscape.

This brings Fedusa’s total claimed membership to 700,000, giving the organisation a major boost in the light of the threat new labour federation the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) poses.

The development also has implications for the balance of power in the Public Service Co-ordinated Bargaining Council (PSCBC), where government employees’ pay and working conditions are negotiated. Public sector pay talks are expected to begin later in 2017 before the current three-year agreement lapses at the end of the current financial year.

