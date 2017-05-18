National / Labour

Unions slam youth tax scheme

18 May 2017 - 07:00 Theto Mahlakoana
Thousands of job seekers queue outside the Alberton Civic Centre to attend the Youth Job Creation Initiative in 2015. SA has the third-highest rate of youth unemployment in the world, according to the World Economic Forum. Picture: SOWETAN
Trade unions have made renewed calls for the scrapping of the Employment Tax Incentive four years after its launch.

Labour said it was impossible to measure the effect of the programme on job creation due to a myriad factors including tax confidentiality laws that prevented the South African Revenue Service (SARS) from disclosing employers’ details.

The scheme, which has paid qualifying employers R6.3bn in claims between 2014 and 2016 for hiring young people earning below R6,000 per month, was rejected by labour because of fears it would lead to job losses among older workers.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said the programme had failed to cover designated vulnerable sectors and special economic zones as intended because there had been no such inclusion to date.

He also said subsidies from the incentive were benefiting labour brokers.

"What Treasury’s own stats have shown is that … they do not know if any of the jobs are new or already existing jobs and that about 11% of the subsidies have gone to the very labour brokers unions and workers have called to be banned for engaging in the permanent casualisation of workers," he said.

In 2016, the Treasury said it used a "unique" dataset from SARS to evaluate the effect of the programme. The analysis was based on individual employee tax certificate data which was limited to the years between 2013 and 2015 due to lags in tax data reporting.

However, in a reply to Business Day, Treasury said econometric probes were ongoing to determine how many jobs had been created by the incentive.

Despite this, it was confident there was no evidence pointing to jobs having been lost as a result of the scheme.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) spokesman Patrick Craven said a shortage of labour inspectors made the situation worse for young people who could easily be exploited by unscrupulous employers who used them as cheap labour.

He said the new federation’s affiliates were opposed to the scheme as it contradicted their position that work of equal value should be rewarded equally.

"We think this is a way of smuggling cheap labour in the form of young people."

