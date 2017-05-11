No blanket exemptions from national minimum wage

The minister was also asked by DA MP Michael Bagraim whether the introduction of a national minimum wage would result in mass retrenchments from businesses belonging to bargaining councils which had set minimum hourly wage rates below R20 an hour. Oliphant replied there was no conclusive evidence that the introduction of the national minimum wage would have this outcome.

"The R20 per hour level is a well-considered position based on thorough research and analysis. However, we are aware of the risk of possible job losses and this was carefully weighed before agreeing on the minimum levels," she said.

To mitigate this risk there will be exemption provisions for those employers who can demonstrate they will not be able to pay the national minimum wage.

Bagraim also wanted to know whether the government has considered limiting the application of the national minimum wage only for those sectors not covered by wage regulations and collective bargaining.

The minister said such a proposal is not under consideration. She noted that the wages of some workers covered by wage regulations and collective bargaining are not at the level of the national minimum wage level as agreed on by stakeholders: "The national minimum wage agreement states that all sectoral determinations, collective agreements, bargaining council agreements and individual contracts of employment must comply with the National Minimum Wage Act at the time of implementation."