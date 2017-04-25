National / Labour

Our labour laws score 100%, Mildred Oliphant says

25 April 2017 - 15:57 Linda Ensor
Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS
Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has declared "mission accomplished" in the implementation of international conventions, the Freedom Charter and various manifestos of the ANC pertaining to labour laws.

The minister was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday to launch workers month, which begins with Workers’ Day on May 1.

"Measured against the 1948 UN Declaration of Human Rights; the 1955 Freedom Charter, the 1996 South African Constitution and the 2009 and 2014 ANC election manifestos, our labour laws will score a 100% mark," the minister enthused.

"Our labour laws tick all the right boxes on all fronts and these call for celebration by none other than the workers themselves," Oliphant said.

However, her views are not shared by those who believe that the labour relations regime in SA is too rigid and militates against accelerating the pace of employment.

As evidence of the mission having been accomplished, the minister cited the laws on freedom of association in trade unions, unemployment benefits, equal pay for equal work, a 40-hour week, a national minimum wage, paid annual and sick leave and maternity leave as well as the extension of these rights to miners, domestic workers, farm workers and public servants.

The national minimum wage is provided for in terms of the agreement reached earlier in 2017 in the National Economic Development and Labour Council, and will be incorporated into draft legislation currently being drafted by the department.

In the pipeline are further amendments to the Unemployment Insurance (UIF) Act to provide benefits to employees who resign from their jobs.

The UIF Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act will be amended to provide fathers with paternity leave benefits, Department of Labour director-general Thobile Lamati said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to ...
National
2.
Former Durban city manager still wants answers ...
National
3.
Workers may strike after Ekurhuleni mayor fails ...
National
4.
Davis committee to mull wealth tax
Economy

Related Articles

TRUDI MAKHAYA: Africa’s concept of sharing has role to play in global future
Opinion / Columnists

Zwelinzima Vavi takes charge at Saftu
National / Labour

No, professor, your 'cure' is a short cut to disaster for SA
Opinion

A new SA trade union federation is born to rival Cosatu
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.