Our labour laws score 100%, Mildred Oliphant says

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has declared "mission accomplished" in the implementation of international conventions, the Freedom Charter and various manifestos of the ANC pertaining to labour laws.

The minister was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday to launch workers month, which begins with Workers’ Day on May 1.

"Measured against the 1948 UN Declaration of Human Rights; the 1955 Freedom Charter, the 1996 South African Constitution and the 2009 and 2014 ANC election manifestos, our labour laws will score a 100% mark," the minister enthused.

"Our labour laws tick all the right boxes on all fronts and these call for celebration by none other than the workers themselves," Oliphant said.

However, her views are not shared by those who believe that the labour relations regime in SA is too rigid and militates against accelerating the pace of employment.

As evidence of the mission having been accomplished, the minister cited the laws on freedom of association in trade unions, unemployment benefits, equal pay for equal work, a 40-hour week, a national minimum wage, paid annual and sick leave and maternity leave as well as the extension of these rights to miners, domestic workers, farm workers and public servants.

The national minimum wage is provided for in terms of the agreement reached earlier in 2017 in the National Economic Development and Labour Council, and will be incorporated into draft legislation currently being drafted by the department.

In the pipeline are further amendments to the Unemployment Insurance (UIF) Act to provide benefits to employees who resign from their jobs.

The UIF Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act will be amended to provide fathers with paternity leave benefits, Department of Labour director-general Thobile Lamati said.