LABOUR UPHEAVAL
Zwelinzima Vavi takes charge at Saftu
Zwelinzima Vavi has been named the first general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions.
The federation, with a membership of nearly 700,000, launched at the weekend and surpassed the Federation of South African Trade Unions and the National Council of Trade Unions as the second-largest union federation in the country, rivalling ANC-ally Cosatu.
Vavi was expelled from Cosatu in 2014 after a protracted factional battle in the federation linked to ANC succession politics. He has since been hard at work, laying the groundwork for the new federation, along with a steering committee.
In his closing address on Sunday, Vavi told workers that they should regard any worker unionised under the Cosatu banner as "unorganised".
The tone for the gathering was set on Friday by a founding Cosatu leader, Jay Naidoo.
The federation and its unions are set to launch a recruitment campaign to target 76% of the workforce that is currently unorganised.
The federation was set to be independent from any political formation, but was "not apolitical", Vavi said.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the largest union, makes up the bulk of the federation’s membership. Numsa remains on course to form a worker party, but the leaders are not certain the party will contest the 2019 election
