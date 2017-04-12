Striking bus drivers say they "targeted" the Easter travelling season to demand a salary increase of between 12% and 15% from their employers. The strike‚ which began on Wednesday morning‚ has seen thousands of commuters stranded nationwide. Taxi ranks have seen lengthy queues as bus commuters try to find alternative transport to work.

If the strike continues, some long-distance commuters are likely to be affected too.

On Tuesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) was at the forefront of a march outside the Greyhound depot in Johannesburg. Greyhound bus driver Sibusiso Ntombela said the Easter travelling season is exactly what they needed to get a faster response from employers.

"We targeted the Easter season on purpose. They need a push. They are only giving us the increase [over a three-year period]‚ but we demand 12 months for new negotiations. We are on action from today‚ until our needs are met. We are against the ‘foot on pedal’ [system]‚ which means that a driver is only on duty while behind the wheel," said Ntombela. "But we drive long distance, which means that there are always two drivers on duty on a bus‚ so ultimately they split the payment between the two‚ which is unfair because both are on duty."

The drivers are demanding a 15% salary increase‚ while employers are offering 7.5%. Drivers are also requesting a housing subsidy of R3,000. "We currently don’t have medical aid‚ and so it must be made available for us with an 80% employee and 20% employer contribution. We also demand in-sourcing of all cleaning‚ workshop‚ and technical workers‚" Ntombela said.

Another Greyhound driver‚ Siya Moji‚ is disgruntled with the working conditions. "We want an increase for a better living. Our hours are irregular‚ we demand 12 hours to be our normal working hours and not the 14 hours as the employer suggests," he said. "We want a stable salary‚ not based on shifts. Our job description should be in line with our job — I don’t want to be a driver and divert to being a mechanic when the bus breaks down."

South African Transport Workers’ Union spokesperson‚ Zanele Sabela‚ said their workers would not be marching but will be congregating in different bus depots. She said the drivers can’t be blamed for taking advantage of the Easter weekend as they had been trying to negotiate with employers since the end of January.

"We would think that the employer, knowing that this is a particularly busy time for transport, would be able to come to the table. But what we have seen so far ... they don’t show care for their workers‚ for commuters and for the South African public‚" she said, adding that they are waiting for a formal offer on the table‚ not via the media‚ as they were willing to negotiate. However, as things stand‚ the Easter weekend travel is likely to be affected by the strike.

"From the time we began mediation ... they have not demonstrated any commitment to engage meaningfully with the demands‚" she said, including those around drivers’ long working hours which pose a risk for their member and commuters: "We have a situation where drivers who drive long distances sleep on the bus ... there is no accommodation."

TMG Digital