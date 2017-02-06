Coal miners likely to offer single-digit wage hikes during April talks

South African coal producers are likely to offer single-digit wage increases to unions in talks set to commence in April, the head of labour relations at the Chamber of Mines of SA said on Monday.

"I would think consumer price inflation plus a little extra. That keeps us within single digits," Elize Strydom said on the sidelines of Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Headline consumer inflation accelerated to 6.8% year on year in December from 6.6% in November. Unions usually push for more than single-digit increases, in part because their members often have several dependants and so they focus on food inflation, which was close to 12% in December.