Coal miners likely to offer single-digit wage hikes during April talks

06 February 2017 - 20:09 PM Ed Stoddard
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African coal producers are likely to offer single-digit wage increases to unions in talks set to commence in April, the head of labour relations at the Chamber of Mines of SA said on Monday.

"I would think consumer price inflation plus a little extra. That keeps us within single digits," Elize Strydom said on the sidelines of Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Headline consumer inflation accelerated to 6.8% year on year in December from 6.6% in November. Unions usually push for more than single-digit increases, in part because their members often have several dependants and so they focus on food inflation, which was close to 12% in December.

The talks may be derailed before they start as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has declared a dispute over the proposed structure of the negotiations. The industry wants each company to negotiate its own settlement based on what it can afford, while the NUM wants a collective agreement.

The dispute has gone to a government arbitrator and if it remains unresolved, NUM’s members in the coal sector could go on strike.

A strike could be crippling for the economy as most of SA’s power is generated by the fossil fuel. SA is also a major coal exporter and Richards Bay Coal Terminal said last week 2016 coal exports fell 3.7% to 72.6-million tonnes, missing its target of 75-million tonnes, on weak demand from Europe.

There are about 20,000 workers in the coal companies that will be involved in the talks, which include Exxaro and Glencore.

Reuters

