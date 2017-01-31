Unisa reopens after wage compromise

The registration of students at the University of SA (Unisa) is set to go ahead after a salary increment agreement was signed with the National Education and Health Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Monday.

The university averted a prolonged strike by the workers, who accepted the four categories of increases put forward by Unisa’s management.

The categories ranged from a 5% increase for the highest-paid individuals to an 8% increase for the lowest-paid workers.

Workers on salary level P-5, which include management, would receive a 5% increase. Those on level P-6, comprising mostly academic staff, would get a 6.4% increase, while those on P-7, mainly administration staff would get 6.5%.

P-8-to P-19-level workers, comprising mostly cleaning and ground staff, would receive an 8% raise. This category would also receive an 8% increase in housing and health allowances.

The parties agreed not to punish workers who had taken part in the strike action. This means the "no-work-no-pay" principle would not be applied.