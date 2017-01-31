Unisa reopens after wage compromise
The university averts a prolonged strike as Nehawu accepts its offer of four-tier salary increases
The registration of students at the University of SA (Unisa) is set to go ahead after a salary increment agreement was signed with the National Education and Health Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) on Monday.
The university averted a prolonged strike by the workers, who accepted the four categories of increases put forward by Unisa’s management.
The categories ranged from a 5% increase for the highest-paid individuals to an 8% increase for the lowest-paid workers.
Workers on salary level P-5, which include management, would receive a 5% increase. Those on level P-6, comprising mostly academic staff, would get a 6.4% increase, while those on P-7, mainly administration staff would get 6.5%.
P-8-to P-19-level workers, comprising mostly cleaning and ground staff, would receive an 8% raise. This category would also receive an 8% increase in housing and health allowances.
The parties agreed not to punish workers who had taken part in the strike action. This means the "no-work-no-pay" principle would not be applied.
The compromise came after a week-long standoff between university management and the trade union which saw all the university’s campuses closed and registration delayed.
Nehawu national organiser for higher education Ntsako Nombeni said the terms of the official agreement would be finalised on Tuesday.
Both parties had reached a compromise, he said.
The union initially wanted a 14% salary increase but reduced this to 10% and eventually settled for the four-tier offer.
In 2016, the university, one of the largest distance education institutions in the world, had increased salaries by 10%.
Nombeni said although workers wanted an equal
percentage increase across
the board, the compromise helped to close the inequality gap between the highest-and lowest-paid workers.
Workers would assume their formal responsibilities on Tuesday, he said.
Nehawu represents 3,000 of Unisa’s 6,000 permanent staff.
Unisa spokesman Martin Ramotshela said as soon as the gap amount was ascertained, "the university would endeavour to realise savings in other areas of our operations like overtime and the scrapping of certain noncritical vacancies in order to raise funds for the revised offer."
Ramotshela said although an agreement had been reached, the university would continue with the exercise of applying fiscal prudence and austerity measures to ensure it remained on a sustainable path.
Nombeni said the union would continue engaging the university on workers’ issues such as insourcing, which the university was meant to have implemented on December 1 2016 but had not yet done.
Other major universities such as the University of the Witwatersrand have already started their insourcing programme following protests which highlighted a range of transformation issues and called for an end to outsourcing.
About 1,500 Wits staff would be insourced during 2017.
Wits spokeswoman Shirona Patel said insourcing cost the institution about R100m and the university would accommodate this cost from its council-allocated budget in 2017 and in the coming years.
Patel said as part of a three-year salary deal, academic
staff would receive about a 7% increment for 2017 while professional, administrative and support staff would receive a 6% increase.
