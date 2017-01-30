Chicken bosses and workers on the march

Workers and executives from the poultry industry will head back to the Pretoria offices of the European Commission on Wednesday to protest against the destruction of the local industry by what they say is the dumping of chicken portions from the EU.

Following a similar demonstration in December, 1,000 workers, managers and shareholders are expected to march again on the EU’s offices to protest against the thousands of jobs being lost.

"We’re holding them responsible for the loss of the 1,350 jobs axed by Rainbow last week," said one prospective protester.

The march will be under the banner of the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) but management representatives from the four major poultry companies — Rainbow, Astral, Country Bird and Sovereign Foods — are expected to participate in the march.

Fawu general secretary Katishi Masemola said they wanted to assure workers that they were not forgotten.

They were also hoping to make ordinary European citizens aware of the damage caused by their exports.