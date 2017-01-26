Striking workers on Thursday shut down the University of SA’s (Unisa) main campus in Muckleneuk‚ Pretoria‚ over a wage dispute. The entrance to the campus was a sea of red as scores of singing and chanting workers in National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) regalia voiced their grievances with management.

Nehawu’s Sello Bila said the university will not function until its demand for a 10% salary increase is met and a commitment from the university management to deal with its wastage and corruption at the institution is given. He said Nehawu and management deadlocked when management reduced its initial offer of a 6% increase to 4.5% —"That is arrogance on the part of the university‚ so we returned to our initial demand of 10%."

Bila said the institution spent R100m on an IT system to be used for student registration this year, but that the system is not working. "The university also rents buildings‚ though it has buildings of its own‚" he said.

The road leading to the campus is blocked‚ with Tshwane metro police controlling traffic and a police helicopter hovering over the striking workers. Traffic reports on Thursday morning also warned motorists to avoid the Florida and Midrand campuses.

TMG Digital