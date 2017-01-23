Tshwane Samwu workers strike after Solly Msimanga will not meet them

The absorption of contract workers in the City of Tshwane workforce is causing some trouble for the city’s new administration.

On Friday a number of workers who are affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) took to the streets in unprotected protest action.

Regional secretary in Tshwane Mpho Tladinyane said what caused the protest was the city’s executive mayor, Solly Msimanga, failing to meet workers.

In a meeting that took place last week, workers were told that the city would make 3,000 workers permanent out of the 8,000 strong temporary workforce.

Tladinyane said that workers asked for the list of the 3,000 people who would be made permanent but the city did not disclose that information. He said that agreement reached at the meeting was that Msimanga would meet representatives of the workers the following day. Tladinyane said that Msimanga did not meet the workers and that is what sparked the protest.