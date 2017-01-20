‘Fearless’ NUM will fight job cuts at AngloGold Ashanti

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will "fight tooth and nail" against plans by AngloGold Ashanti to lay off more than 800 workers, the sector’s biggest union said on Friday.

Africa’s biggest gold producer is in talks with the NUM as well as unions Uasa and Solidarity to fire workers at its domestic operations, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The NUM confirmed in a statement on Friday that it had received notice from AngloGold of a plan to dismiss 849 South African workers.

"The NUM remain fearless, committed, dedicated and unshaken in fighting for the mineworkers. The NUM does not want to see mineworkers being retrenched," it said.

AngloGold employs about 25,000 people in SA, whose vast resources are accompanied by sometimes volatile labour relations, rising costs and regulatory disruptions.

Output from its South African mines, which contribute roughly a quarter of the company’s nearly 4-million ounces in annual output, has declined in recent years due to regulatory disruptions related to safety.

Reuters