Former Parliament employee cross-examines CCMA over promotion

Former parliamentary budget office employee Sean Miller appeared before the CCMA in Cape Town on Thursday to cross-examine staff from Parliament on the circumstances surrounding his unsuccessful application for a promotion at the legislature. The former Parliament employee, who says he was sidelined for refusing to do MPs’ homework, was told at a CCMA hearing that he did not get the highest score in a recruitment process.

In 2016 he alleged that he was overlooked for a promotion because he refused to do favours for MPs, including Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen. The alleged favours included assisting MPs with academic assignments and writing speeches.

Miller represented himself at the CCMA cross-examination on Thursday morning. He sought to find gaps in the recruitment and appointment process for the deputy director position.

He asked Parliament’s human resources official, Shanaaz Gabier, about the circumstances surrounding the recruitment and whether there had been any adjustments to the panel’s final recommendation for the post, omitting his name as an alternative candidate.

"I was not party to the meeting where the names were forwarded. I can’t comment on whether you were told something other than what was the case about the recommendation," said Gabier.