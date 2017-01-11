No salary cuts planned, North West tells Cosatu and Nehawu

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office has denied the provincial government is cutting public servants salaries in 2017, after an outcry by the Congress of South African Trade Unions and one of its affiliates, the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

Spokesman Brian Setswambung said the North West government understood salaries were a national competence and could not be negotiated in provinces since SA was not a federal state.

"If an agreement is reached at national [level] our responsibility is to implement it, whether it is about salary cuts or increases," he said.

"We know that once an agreement is reached at that level it is a product of thorough consultation with all stakeholders involved in the terrain."

The backlash from Cosatu and the union followed a report in The New Age newspaper that the province would cut salaries of senior employees as part of its efforts to scale down on expenditure in 2017.