Rewards group welcomes President Zuma’s pay freeze for top office bearers

President Jacob Zuma’s acceptance of the recommendation for top public office bearers to get no pay rise this year shows that "those that govern us do not exist in a golden bubble"‚ says the South African Reward Association.

The Presidency said on Tuesday that "Zuma has accepted the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommendations … that there would be no adjustment to the remuneration" of certain public office bearers.

The association’s Mark Bussin said: "The commission made a bold move in recommending a general wage freeze of SA Inc’s top executives‚ and the president has to be commended for acceding.

"This is a great example of nation-building because it sends a very direct message that those that govern us do not exist in a golden bubble‚ and that we are all in this together."

Bussin said the decision "also sends a very powerful signal to trade unions and public servants‚ and will set the tone for the next round of wage negotiations".