Large new labour federation will not be politically aligned, Zwelinzima Vavi says

A PROPOSED new labour federation looks set to be much bigger than the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), having attracted the interest of 57 unions.

Unions preparing for the launch of the new federation are expected to announce a launch date within next three weeks, steering committee convener Zwelinzima Vavi said during a briefing in Johannesburg.

The proposed new federation incorporating break-away Cosatu unions and those independent of it, has been in the offing since the expulsion of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) at end of 2014.

Vavi said the new federation would be strictly unaligned politically, after growing concerns of disaffection over political parties both evident in the results of the August 3 local government and in the continued fragmentation of organised labour, he said.

"There is a crisis of representation, and our people are less clear about who exactly represents their interests," Vavi said.

"We have wasted 22 years where we should have clinched a unity of workers that is meaningful, because there was an insistence by some that we should be married politically," he said.

Vavi reiterated that the slow pace of the federation’s formation was due to the need not to repeat past mistakes in organised labour. This included a lack of accountability of leaders to worker issues.

Vavi said it took Cosatu four years to fully form in the 1980s — despite a clear and overt enemy in the form of the apartheid government.

Many of the 57 possible members are part of already existing and functioning federations, namely the Federation of South African Unions (Fedusa) and the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), which would have to put the question of participating in a new federation to members at a national congress.

The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) is the latest union to leave Cosatu, after taking the decision in August.