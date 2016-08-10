NUM extends its wage strike at Eskom

CLOSE to a third of Eskom’s workforce will down tools on Wednesday in a nationwide strike over wages — a move that may effect electricity output at the utility’s power plants.

All members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at Eskom power stations across the country will go on strike, joining workers who went on strike at three power stations on Monday.

NUM has about 15,000 members at Eskom — almost a third of the company’s workforce of 47,000. The decision to extend the strike to all power stations was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the union’s shop stewards at the power utility.

David Sipunzi, general secretary of the union, said that while they were concerned about the effect the strike would have as Eskom is a strategic entity, those managing the company were not taking the union seriously.

He said the NUM was in talks with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over wage negotiations with the utility.

"Whatever differences we may have with Numsa, we have a common enemy now, which is Eskom," Sipunzi said. He said it could result in other unions going on strike.

In July, NUM declared that it had reached a deadlock in negotiations with Eskom.

The union had decreased its demands, said Sipunzi, and was now calling for a housing allowance of R3,000 a month and a double-digit increase for low-earning workers and 8.5% for the rest.

Sipunzi said that he did not believe the union would be able to lower its demands.

Eskom’s national spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said that Eskom had contingency measures in place and would activate those measures if required. He said Eskom was offering an increase of between 7% and 9% across the board with no housing allowance.

Phasiwe said that the wage negotiations between Eskom and the union had not yet collapsed and there should not be a strike.

"We believe that NUM’s strike is not only illegal, but unnecessary as well," he said.

The strike is not protected due to the fact that Eskom has been deemed an essential service. But Sipunzi said as in any other form of work in SA, they had a constitutional right to strike. He said that when services were declared essential, there should be negotiations, and if something was an essential service, it should reflect in the way that it paid its employees.

Phasiwe said those workers who did not show up to work would have to account to their managers as to why they were absent without leave. He said that the state utility had a number of workers who were not unionised.

He said they were waiting for confirmation from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as to when the next round of negotiations would take place.

The strike comes as Eskom marked one year of no load shedding on Tuesday.

