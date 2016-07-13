National / Labour

Communication Workers’ Union distances itself from Icasa restructuring claims

13 July 2016 - 16:08 Staff Writer

THE Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) on Wednesday distanced itself from suggestions it had signed a restructuring agreement that precipitated an ongoing strike at the Independent Communications Authority (Icasa).

Workers at Icasa have been on strike since July 4. Their grievances include salary increases and bonuses, and date back to 2014 talks about changes to their working conditions, including the introduction of a performance management system.

Media reports have suggested that the workers left the CWU saying they had not been consulted properly.

The CWU said in a statement it signed no agreement in 2014, and it challenged anyone who claimed it had acceded to the new policies to produce evidence of this.

Icasa could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

