Unions’ dispute may spur strike in sugar sector

UNIONS in the sugar industry are due to lodge a dispute with employers on Wednesday, amid fears of a strike that would cripple the struggling R12bn industry.

Industrial action would compound the industry’s woes at a time when it is yet to shake off the effects of a drought during last year’s growing season along with the effects of winter frost.

The sugar sector directly employs about 80,000 workers and nearly 300,000 others indirectly, according to an industry report last year.

Although no decision has been taken on possible strikes, talks among employers and unions deadlocked last week.

Three unions are involved in the talks with six employers.

The previous wage agreement, struck last year after unions embarked on the first strike in the sector since 1997, expired at the beginning of last month.

The two-week labour action culminated in a one-year wage agreement of up to 10%.

Labour now wanted a 9.7% wage increase, while employers were offering 5.3%, United Association of SA (Uasa) sector official Avril Kotze said on Friday.

Labour’s demand, down from 13.5%, was conditional on acceptance among members, she said.

The unions are bargaining with the milling companies under the auspices of the National Bargaining Council for the Sugar Manufacturing and Refining Industry. Major firms include: Tongaat Sugar, Illovo Sugar, TSB Sugar, MSN Sugar and Ushukela Sugar. Company representatives could not immediately comment on Friday.

The largest union in the negotiations, the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu), could also not be reached for comment about its members’ position in the talks.

The three unions involved in bargaining — Fawu, Uasa and the National Sugar Refining and Allied Industries Employees Union — were co-ordinating demands that included a 100% medical aid subsidy, which the companies refused to entertain, Ms Kotze said.

The sector has not only been beset by challenging weather conditions, it also faces added pressure from foreign imports.

The industry has witnessed a decline in sugar cane production since 2000 because of decreasing yields and land under cultivation, the South African Sugar Association told Parliament this month.

MPs heard that the sector was also under pressure from rising input costs and difficulties in land reform, something that was increasing competition among millers for sugar cane.

Two mills had been idled because of a sugar cane shortage for this year’s season, but consultation processes had managed to ensure no employees were put on short-time, said Ms Kotze.

The season usually begins in April.

With Linda Ensor