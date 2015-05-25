Cosatu executives gather to plan special congress

ONE of the most important gatherings of the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu’s) central executive committee (CEC) takes place on Monday.

This month, the High Court in Johannesburg ordered the union federation to hold a special congress. The order, handed down by Judge Frans Legodi, stipulated that such a congress be held from July 13-14.

Cosatu has until Wednesday to serve affiliates notice of the congress.

Cosatu acting spokesman Norman Mampane said on Monday that the CEC meeting would be attended by national and provincial office bearers, as well as affiliates. At the gathering, the federation would consider preparations for the upcoming national congress and other matters, he said.

"Cosatu, in its wisdom, will apply its mind to all court actions against the federation, including preparations for the national congress ... We will reflect on the unity, health and cohesion of the federation," Mr Mampane said.

Unions that backed the court application for the special congress included the Food and Allied Workers Union, Democratic Nursing Association of SA, the South African Football Players Union, the Public and Allied Workers Union of SA, the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union, and the Communication Workers Union.

Nine unions, including the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), have long called for the congress to take place, pitting them against Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and his allies.

Numsa, which is Cosatu’s biggest affiliate with more than 300,000 members, was ejected from the federation in November last year.

Central to the divisions that have riven Cosatu is Zwelinzima Vavi, who was expelled as the federation’s general secretary in March.

Unions sympathetic to Mr Vavi expect that a special congress will hold elections and reconsider Numsa’s fate and bring it back into the Cosatu fold.

But Cosatu has indicated that if a special congress does take place, it would happen without Numsa, as the union is no longer a member of the federation.

Numsa maintains its expulsion was motivated by a purge of the union and its affiliates. Cosatu leaders, however, insist Numsa was ejected because of its refusal to campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) during last year’s elections and for violating the federation’s constitution by recruiting members in sectors where other Cosatu affiliates operate.

Following the sale of Cosatu’s headquarters in Johannesburg and his liaison with a junior employee, Mr Vavi has been at odds with the federation.

Mr Vavi stands accused of costing the federation millions in the compromised sale. However, Mr Vavi and his allies have labelled his suspension and subsequent expulsion a witch-hunt.

The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that an internal report accused Cosatu of ignoring recommendations from the ANC’s national executive committee task team aimed at healing the rifts in the federation.