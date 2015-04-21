Workers expected to meet to discuss way forward at Medupi

LABOUR disruptions at Eskom’s Medupi construction site continued on Tuesday and unions are expected to meet members to plot a way forward.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) energy sector co-ordinator Steve Nhlapo said on Tuesday that all the unions represented at the site — of which Numsa is the largest — continued to consult their members.

Contractors at the site had secured an interdict against strike-related violence and the labour disruption last week, which has again opened the prospect of dismissals.

The Medupi site in Limpopo has been the scene of disruptions since March 25 when Numsa members engaged in a protest march that led to plant shutdowns, dismissals, reinstatements and disciplinary procedures.

Numsa members — about 6,000 of the 14,000 employees at the site — rejected a negotiated deal last week that would have seen members return to work pending further discussions of grievances.

The core issue is the completion bonuses. Mr Nhlapo said on Tuesday that despite the expectation dating back two years that the plant-level agreement be amended to take into effect completion bonuses through contractors, this had not occurred.

"As the units are completed the contractors are going to get huge bonuses, workers deserve to get their fraction of that," he said.

This was the latest in a string of labour disruptions since construction at the site began in 2007. Wage agreements, use of foreign welders, and the quality of onsite catering and accommodation were some of the issues union members have protested against.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday that unions were continuing to consult members and the utility had not yet had any formal feedback on this process.

Eskom was looking for a return to work and the negotiating table "as soon as possible", he said. High attendance was not expected at the site on Tuesday, but work on Eskom’s unit 6 — the first unit expected to begin producing regular power to the grid — continued, he said.