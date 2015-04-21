Amcu figures could tilt power among unions

THE Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is awaiting a response from the Chamber of Mines on what it says is a flawed representation of data ahead of wage negotiations in the gold and coal sectors.

While Amcu will participate in negotiations expected to get under way next month, it is still waiting for the Chamber of Mines’ response on its concerns about representation, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said on Monday.

Amcu maintains its membership figures are closer to 40,000 — which does not give it a majority in the gold and coal sectors but would necessitate a loss of majority for its main rival, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Solidarity is to date the only union to submit its wage demands to the chamber ahead of an expected early-May start to negotiations.

Despite Amcu’s participation in the wage talks, it considered the negotiations an employer initiative and would demand they take place under neutral conditions, Mr Mathunjwa told a media briefing called to announce the murder of a union official at the weekend.

"We don’t like their venue, we must have a neutral venue. We must have a neutral chairperson to lead the wage negotiations," he said.

Amcu also said one person had been detained for questioning after its Rustenburg health and safety chairman, Collen Petlele, was shot dead. The union said its officials continued to be under surveillance in what it believed was an active campaign by its enemies.

Mathunjwa said that the union "is aware that there is a concerted effort and plan to deal with Amcu by some in the mining sector".

Data from the Chamber of Mines — dated the end of February — indicate the NUM has 54% representation, Amcu 29%, the United Association of SA 2% and Solidarity 7%.

Eight percent of about 94,000 employees to be subject to the negotiations are not unionised, according to the chamber’s figures.

Announcing that its members were seeking a 12% wage increase earlier this month, Solidarity said it expected these negotiations to be the "toughest yet", citing "the troubled labour relations environment, low gold and coal prices, and unreliable power supply".

The union said in a statement that it believed producers would push for a deal that linked productivity to increases, and while sceptical, it could conceivably agree should it come with moratoriums on job losses.

The United Association of SA’s Franz Stehring said on Monday Uasa was consolidating its demands, which could be submitted this week.

The NUM dismissed Amcu’s claims of higher representation. Its spokesman, Livhuwani Mammburu, said on Monday the union continued to consult members but expected to submit demands "by the end of this month".

Five companies will be represented in centralised bargaining this year. The sector’s wage agreement expires at the end of June.

Gold Fields announced earlier this month that it concluded a separate three-year deal, citing mechanised operations and a skilled workforce.

The deal would give the lowest earners increases of 21.46%, 14.76% and 12.97% in each year of the three-year deal, taking the basic cash wage to R9,000 a month. It also includes a host of other benefits including housing.

Spokesperson for the gold producers Charmane Russell said the producers and Amcu planned to meet on Tuesday to discuss the disputed numbers.