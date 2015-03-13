NUM urges ‘maximum unity’ during wage talks

THE National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is looking for wage increases of up to 100% for lower-paid members, as it urges "maximum unity" by organised labour ahead of mining-sector negotiations, general secretary Frans Baleni said on Thursday.

Amid wage demands that are expected to range between 15% and 25% in gold-sector talks due to begin next month, members will also be seeking living-out allowance increases of between 50% and 70% in the mining sector, said Mr Baleni, on the sidelines of the union’s collective bargaining congress, which ended in Midrand on Thursday. "But no NUM member should be receiving living-out or housing benefits of less than R5,000," said Mr Baleni.

However, the NUM would not be drawn on the final consolidated demands that resulted from its two-day congress, which set positions for the forthcoming wage negotiations. But minimum wage levels will initially take a back seat to percentage-based wage increases in the negotiations, Mr Baleni said.

The NUM was looking to begin wage negotiations next month, and, at the latest, the first week of May. Consolidated demands arising from the conference would first be vetted by union members before being presented to gold companies.

Entry-level basic wages are about R5,700 a month in the sector, excluding a number of other allowances and bonuses.

The current wage agreement expires on June 1. The previous two-year deal of up to an 8% hike was reached after a three-day strike by NUM, and an unsuccessful legal battle brought by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union to continue bargaining for its higher demands

Amcu could not comment on Thursday. But the United Association of SA (Uasa) and Solidarity were also looking to have finalised demands by the end of this month.

Uasa divisional manager for mineral resources Franz Stehring said on Thursday that mandating meetings continued in both gold and coal, but members appeared to be pushing for negotiations that focused on increases of the base rate of pay, rather than other benefits. The lower consumer price index did not necessarily reflect increases and economic pressures faced by members, he said.

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis said on Thursday the union was finalising demands after concluding its own bargaining congress with members. Spokeswoman for the gold producers Charmane Russell said meetings among producers were ongoing.