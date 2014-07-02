New power plants affected by Numsa strike

THE first day of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) wage strike got under way with its effects rippling across South Africa and disrupting activity at the Medupi and Kusile power station construction sites.

The union’s strike to demand a 15% wage increase started with a series of marches across the country. Numsa was not able to say on Tuesday how many of its 220,000 members heeded the call for industrial action.

A clear picture of the effect and turnout in support of the strike will emerge in the coming days. More than 10,500 companies represented in the Metals and Engineering Bargaining Council, ranging from steel and iron industries to telecommunications and plastics were expected to be affected.

Murray and Roberts, which is involved in boiler installation at Kusile and Medupi, said on Tuesday that the strike had affected some operations at both plants. About 1,400 scheduled employees are not at work at Kusile.

At Medupi, 800 scheduled employees had reported for work out of an expected 1,800.

Eskom said construction continued at the two new power stations. Completion of the Medupi power plant is more than two-and-a-half years behind the original schedule.

Numsa on Tuesday presented a memorandum of demands to employees that sees its wage demand revert to 15%. It further demanded a complete ban on labour broking and a R1,000 housing allowance.

Previously Numsa, along with five other unions, had jointly demanded a 12% increase, while employers are offering a three-year deal of between 7% and 8.5%.

Speaking in downtown Johannesburg, Numsa president Andrew Chirwa dismissed claims that the union was "irresponsible" in pushing for its demands under the present poor economic conditions.

The union’s decision to strike has been criticised as irresponsible after the economy contracted 0.6% in the first quarter after a five-month long platinum miners’ strike dragged on growth. The platinum strike was settled last week.

Numsa had an obligation to ensure a better standard of living for its members, Mr Chirwa said. "We have no intention to send South Africa into a recession … but workers are permanently living in a recession even today."

The lack of a secure power supply is blamed for lacklustre economic growth in the South Africa.

Numsa members will march on Eskom headquarters on Wednesday in a one-day protest about a 5.6% wage offer the power utility has tabled. The union has accused Eskom of hiding behind rules that essential service workers may not withdraw their labour to prevent a full strike. The company risked a future unprotected strike in demand of a 12% increase, Numsa said.

Eskom successfully turned to the courts to interdict strike action on Tuesday, a spokesman for the company said. But Numsa has insisted on continuing with the Wednesday’s march.

Numsa spokesman Castro Ngobese said the union would not be "bullied" by an employer hiding behind essential service provisions and interdicts.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) said on Tuesday it was committed to reaching a settlement. Seifsa called on Numsa to recognise the potential harm the strike could inflict on the economy, with its potential daily cost estimated at R300m.

