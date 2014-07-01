Numsa reverts to 15% wage demand

THE National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has reverted to a 15% wage demand in the metals and engineering sectors, with the union kicking off strike action on Tuesday with a series of mass marches nationally.

About 220,000 Numsa members downed tools in sectors ranging from foundries to plastics manufacturing in strike action that comes a week after the end of a five month stoppage in the platinum sector, and has raised further fears that a protracted strike will push SA into a formal recession.

About 10,500 companies in the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council are offering a three-year wage deal of between 7% and 8.5%, while Numsa along with five other unions demand a one year agreement and a 12% increase, among other things

The union presented a memorandum to employer body the Steel Engineering Industries Federation of SA that also includes demands for banning labour broking, changes to short time and further provisions for skills development and training.

Speaking in downtown Johannesburg on Tuesday, Numsa president Andrew Chirwa dismissed claims that the union was being "irresponsible" by pushing for its demands in the current poor economic conditions. The union had an obligation to ensure a better standard of living for members, he said.

"We have no intention to send South Africa into a recession … but workers are permanently living in a recession even today," he said.

The strike action is not expected to last more than two weeks by analysts, who said only 1.5% was separating employers and unions. A protracted strike is expected to severely impact across the South African economy, due to supply and procurement chains becoming affected.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davis said on Tuesday South Africa should not despair about the metals and engineering sector strike, saying that earlier lessons of such labour action was that the manufacturing sector could recover quickly.

Answering MPs questions on Tuesday during the joint sitting of Parliament’s trade and industry and small business portfolio committee, Mr Davis said it was an established fact that the prolonged strike in the platinum sector had crimped SA’s economic growth rate. However, he did not expect the same to happen in the manufacturing sector.

Democratic Alliance MP Geordin Hill-Lewis asked Mr Davis what his department was going to do about mitigating the effects of the strike.

Mr Hill-Lewis pointed out that manufacturers had complained that most of them could only weather three weeks of strike action, while bigger firms had put their maximum endurance at six weeks.

"Six weeks was the amount of time cited by (vehicle manufacturer) BMW before and that has become some sort of standard," Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis then mentioned the example of another vehicle manufacturer Mercedes Benz. "Two years ago Mercedes Benz had the best financials of all the automobile manufacturers after a similar strike. They then reached an agreement with the local (branch) of Numsa to work overtime so they could claw back lost production," he said.

Mr Davis said his department would not get involved in the wage negotiations as that was the responsibility of the Department of Labour.

Mr Hill-Lewis told Business Day after the sitting that he could not accept Mr Davis comment that his department would not get involved.

"In our economic climate, he needs to be a lot more proactive than that," Mr Hill-Lewis said.