Mine wage talks form part of a bigger battle

AN EMPTY bus supposed to tak e Lonmin employees back to work roll s along the dusty main road in Marikana, in the heart of South Africa’s platinum belt, where mine workers have been on strike for four months.

"You can see for yourself," says Jandri van Rensburg, a worker drinking beer outside Survivors Pub on a sunny Friday afternoon. "Don’t believe what the mines are saying — people don’t want to go back to work."

The empty bus, green with about 30 seats and a Lonmin sign on the side, was one of three seen 10 days ago heading towards Lonmin’s Wonderkop mine near the site of the killing of 34 wage protesters by police in 2012.

Mr Van Rensburg’s defiance reflects the anger and masks the fear in Rustenburg, North West, where about 1.6-million people have been affected by the strike at operations owned by Lonmin, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum.

Five people have been murdered this month, including four workers, and thousands of starving families rely on food aid.

Last week, the companies and worker representatives m et for a third and final day of a judge-led mediation process.

The workers, who are not paid while on strike, have lost a third of their annual wages, meaning it will take at least three years to make back the money lost, even if they get the R12,500 they are demanding. Producers have lost R19bn in revenue, making this South Africa’s longest and costliest mine stoppage.

An Impala employee walking along a road scarred by tyre burning, says he is sad the strike has gone on for so long because it has brought financial hardship and provoked killings. He asks not to be identified for fear of retribution.

"The level of intimidation is high, so people wanting to come back to work sometimes walk to the shafts or use modes of transport other than the buses," says Lonmin spokeswoman Lerato Molebatsi.

The more than 70,000 workers who walked off the job on January 23 are members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which has become the largest labour group in platinum after the shootings in 2012. It wants wages more than doubled in four years, with 30% in the first year. The companies say this is unaffordable and are offering 10%. Inflation was 6.1% in April.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says the demands reflect his members’ will and that his organisation is peaceful. He declined to comment further as the continuing wage talks.

"This is not a one-year negotiation, this is a 20-year battle," says Itumeleng Sebokolwi outside the Impala mining hostel near Rustenburg. "We want to close the gap between the whites, Indians and blacks. That’s the problem we’re having." Black households’ incomes doubled in the 10 years to 2012, but their annual earnings are the lowest of any race group in South Africa and are a sixth of that of whites, the latest census shows.

As about 30 fellow striking mine workers surround him, Sebokolwi’s lips curl with anger and he stabs the air with his finger. "This is serious, man. We’re dying. We are hungry now. We are taking the platinum from underground but we’re getting peanuts, my friend. The cost of food is too high, the price of everything is going up. We cannot afford to support our families."

Average basic monthly mining pay of R6,000 in 2012 was almost double the mean entry-level wage that year, the three platinum producers said. Nevertheless, the mine workers, many living in shacks, feel left behind in Africa’s most industrialised economy. For companies, this strike may mark the end of the cheap labour on which South Africa’s 147-year-old mining industry is built.

Lonmin said on Friday the mediation process with Amcu was "unfolding, and the parties are encouraged they share a common commitment to endeavour to resolve this dispute". The companies, who say about half their shafts are currently unprofitable, have said restructuring is inevitable after the strike, and that job losses are probable.

"Over the last few years we’ve raised wages significantly above inflation and want to do more," says Johan Theron, a spokesman for Impala, the world’s number two producer. "However, we must balance our willingness to do more with our ability to do so."

Impala has declined 8.4% on the JSE since January 23, Amplats has risen 9.7% and Lonmin is down 18%. The metal, which declined 0.5% to $1,483.75 on Friday in London, is up 1.8% in the period.

Oliver Thipe, who works for Amplats’s Bathopele mine near Rustenburg is convinced the companies can afford Amcu’s demands. "We have been on strike for four months and after four months the CEO gets like a R4m bonus," he says after a gathering of about 40 Amcu members in a gravel car park outside the mine.

"Where is that money coming from? They can afford it, they are just playing games."

