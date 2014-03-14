Miners proclaim support for state-brokered pay talks

STRIKE-hit platinum producers Lonmin and Impala Platinum have distanced themselves from Chamber of Mines chief negotiator Elize Strydom’s comments which called into question the value of mediated wage talks.

The negotiations have collapsed, after aiming at ending the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union’s (Amcu’s) strike, now in its eighth week.

Ms Strydom’s comments, published in a weekend newspaper, cast doubt over the value of the government-brokered talks under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

In letters dated Monday and Tuesday respectively, Lonmin CEO Ben Magara and Implats CEO Terence Goodlace both expressed gratitude to the commission, saying Ms Strydom’s comments did not reflect the opinion of either the companies, or their negotiating teams.

The letters were addressed to Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, Mining Minister Susan Shabangu and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant, who are all part of a state mining task team that had helped broker the CCMA-facilitated talks. The strike has now cost producers R8.4bn in lost revenue and employees R3.2bn in lost wages.

Mr Magara said the strike was "a complex issue" and Lonmin appreciated the CCMA’s willingness to assist in the process.

Mr Goodlace expressed hope that the talks could still yield results. "I sincerely hope that we will reach a settlement with Amcu in the very near future and the CCMA process will be recognised as having contributed to the resolution," his letter reads.

Ms Strydom was critical of the manner in which CCMA facilitators handled the wage talks. "Senior commissioners of the CCMA need to understand economics, otherwise you cannot be a negotiator, let alone a facilitator or mediator," she said.

The day after her comments were published the CCMA demanded the chamber withdraw the statements "or face the consequences". It demanded that the chamber’s CEO, Bheki Sibiya, either endorse her comments or "reject them in their entirety and apologise to the CCMA and all affected parties".

The chamber, which is not directly involved in the talks, has not publicly distanced itself from Ms Strydom’s statements, saying it would deal with the matter directly with the CCMA. But it expressed regret earlier this week that the "off-the-record" discussion with a journalist had been reported.

Mr Sibiya said on Tuesday the chamber regretted "any embarrassment caused to the CCMA ... as a result". There is as yet no indication when the talks between would resume, following their "indefinite" suspension by the CCMA last week.

Amcu is demanding an entry level wage for underground workers of R12,500 a month over four years, more than double the current basic salary of between R5,300 and R5,700. Miners are offering increases of between 7.5% and 9% over three years, maintaining Amcu’s new four-year concession translates into increases ranging from 25% to 35%.

Anglo American Platinum had also sent a letter to the CCMA supporting the role it played, the miner’s spokeswoman, Mpumi Sithole, said on Thursday.

Labour lawyer Charles Nupen said the role of the mediator, which was to create the conditions for parties to find trade-offs, was often misunderstood. If the parties to the talks where steadfast in their positions, it was wrong to fault the mediator for an impasse.

Ms Strydom’s comments had the potential to cause damage to future mediation, but that should not be overplayed.

"Those in the industry understand (that the CCMA) plays an incredibly important social function in terms of resolving disputes, has some highly qualified people and is a well led institution," Mr Nupen said.