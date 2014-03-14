Draft employment equity regulations flawed, Zille says

WESTERN Cape Premier Helen Zille says the draft employment equity regulations, published for comment two weeks ago, would have a "profound impact on employment" in the province and would deny coloureds access to jobs and promotion, if implemented.

The regulations, which enforce the Employment Equity Amendment Act passed last October, are intended to give employers clarity on when they should use the national demographic profile and when they should use the regional one to determine numerical targets in employment-equity plans.

The net effect of the proposed system could be a severe limitation of the promotion prospects of coloureds in the Western and Northern Cape, and Indians in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ms Zille said on Thursday that her government had requested a legal opinion on whether the act and the regulations were "lawful and constitutional", and would then "announce further steps that we plan to take on this serious matter".

The Democratic Alliance would also be making a submission to the Department of Labour on the regulations, its parliamentary caucus decided yesterday.

African National Congress (ANC) leader in the Western Cape Marius Fransman had already said on Monday that the provincial ANC wanted "corrections" made to the regulations and would provide a submission to the department.

Department of Labour acting deputy director-general Thembinkosi Mkalipi said final regulations would be published after public submissions and the completion of talks in the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

At issue is the interpretation of a clause in the act that the regulations say targets must be based on "national and regional demographic profiles" of the population.

This clause had given rise to litigation as it was not clear when the national or the regional profile should apply.

The regulations now provide guidance. Companies with 150 or more employees must use the national demographic profile as "a guide" to determine targets for top, senior and professional employees.

For companies with 50 to 149 employees, or companies whose turnover is higher than a fairly modest threshold (determined by sector), the national demographic is used only for top and senior management, and the regional demographic for the rest.

So although in the Western Cape coloureds make up 49% of the population and the Northern Cape 40%, the regulations say coloureds should achieve a level of only 9% of representation at professional, senior and top levels.

The same is true in KwaZulu-Natal, where although Indians are 7% of the demographic profile, they should not be represented in a proportion of more than 2.5%.