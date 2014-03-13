Numsa sets sights on double-digit Eskom deal

THE National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is planning to reopen wage talks for this year at embattled power utility Eskom.

The union said on Wednesday downward pressure on wages would prompt it to fight against the company’s essential service status.

This is more bad news for the utility, which is battling to keep lights on across the country due to inadequate capacity and problems with coal supplies.

Numsa delegates have spent the past three days in the union’s annual Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Conference.

The conference was expected to finalise demands by more than 200,000 union members, which would be submitted tomorrow to employers represented within the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

Numsa declined to give details of its demand on Wednesday, citing the need to brief members first, but it would seek "double digits inclusive of consumer price index" in a one-year deal, Numsa deputy general secretary Karl Cloete said.

Numsa described the arbitrated Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) settlement at Eskom last year as a "wage freeze".

Employees received a 5.6% increase as Eskom said its hands were tied by the 8% tariff increase granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Mr Cloete said the union was still "fine tuning" its demands and would deliver them, possibly next week.

The union was considering legal avenues to challenge the essential service provision.

Numsa represents about 8,000 of Eskom’s 40,000 employees.

National Employers’ Association of SA CEO Gerhard Papenfus expected negotiations in metals and engineering this year to be tough.

Mr Papenfus said the industry was "in decline" and under pressure from international competition.

The association saw the need to address restructuring of the industry to help facilitate growth and job creation, with one of the proposals set to be tabled being that new entrants to the industry be assisted, "to give them a foot in the door", through the relaxing of high minimum wages for new firms.