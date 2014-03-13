Employment equity regulations ‘absurd’

WHILE a storm accompanied the passing of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill in Parliament last October, little notice was paid to the regulations that elaborate on and enforce the act when they were published two weeks ago.

This is surprising because the regulations are "an absurd attempt at social engineering" and "very likely unconstitutional", say legal experts, who point out that they wholeheartedly support the principles and objectives of employment equity to provide opportunities for the previously disadvantaged.

These regulations go further than that, though, and are aimed at giving Africans a special leg-up in the employment market above coloureds and Indians in professional, senior and top management positions.

The question now is whether it is fair to give some groups more opportunities than others. A second question for the African National Congress (ANC), which lays claim to the principle of nonracialism, is whether it is politically a good idea.

The Employment Equity Act (as well its amendments) states that an employer must draw up an employment equity plan with numerical targets and must show over time it is making progress in reaching them. The targets will be based on national and regional demographic profiles.

In assessing whether an employer is in breach of the act, a court will also need to take into account whether the employer has taken all "reasonable steps to achieve this", which would include reference to the pool of suitably qualified candidates.

In other words, contrary to the outcry at the time of the passing of the amendment bill, employers are able to set targets with reference to what is practically achievable, rather than according to the strict demographic profile.

However, what the amendment bill did not do was say under what circumstances an employer should use the national or regional demographic profile as their guide. This was always a grey area in the act and had given rise to litigation where public-sector employers in particular had chosen to use the national demographic profile in the Western Cape, rather than the regional one, which is quite different.

The regulations now provide guidance. Companies with 150 or more employees should use the national demographic profile as "a guide" to determine targets for top, senior and professional employees. Targets for skilled, semiskilled and unskilled employees are determined by the average of the regional profile and the national one.

For companies with 50 to 149 employees, or companies whose turnover is higher than a fairly modest threshold (determined by sector), the national demographic is used only for top and senior management, and the regional demographic for the rest.

The effect in provinces with large regionally based minorities — coloureds in the Western and Northern Cape, and Indians in KwaZulu-Natal — is a profound skewing of opportunities. So although in the Western Cape coloureds make up 49% of the population, the regulations say they should achieve a level of only 9% of representation at professional, senior and top levels.

The same is true in KwaZulu-Natal, where although Indians are 7% of the demographic profile, they should not be represented in a proportion of more than 2.5%. (For many companies this would mean no Indians at senior levels at all.)

While at face value this looks very much like unfair discrimination, Thembinkosi Mkalipi, the deputy director-general of labour market policy in the Department of Labour, says the government "doesn’t see it like that at all". Two arguments are in the government’s favour: that it cannot be discriminatory as the same yardstick is applied to all; and that while coloureds, for example, might be disadvantaged in the Western Cape, they would be advantaged in provinces where their regional representation is smaller than their national one.

The ANC in the Western Cape, which hopes to win back the province from the Democratic Alliance one day, does not agree. In what is a first for the ANC, a provincial structure is to make a representation to the government to change the regulations.

Provincial leader Marius Fransman said on Monday ANC Western Cape would make a submission to "correct this error … and ensure the draft regulations are in keeping with the spirit of the constitution", and that all those previously disadvantaged by apartheid are able to benefit from employment equity.

As Mr Fransman recognises, it will be difficult for the ANC to explain during an election campaign why the government believes coloureds should be relegated to the lower end of the labour market in the province of their birth.

Bowman Gilfillan director and labour law specialist Chris Todd says the regulations could give rise to several absurdities. In companies with few employees (but with large enough turnover to need to comply with the act), some race groups may be barred from employment at senior levels entirely, which he says "is out of line with existing jurisprudence on the right to equality". For example, a company would need at least 40 employees at senior management level, or more than 20 if it is rounding percentages up, before it could employ one Indian person at that level, without running into the risk of "overrepresentation".

A business, such as a large fruit-packing plant in a small Western Cape town, might need to import top and senior African staff from outside the area in order to meet the numerical targets suggested. "If applied literally in all circumstances, these regulations would be unconstitutional," says Mr Todd.

Dion Masher, director in employment law at Edward Nathan Sonnenberg, believes the regulations constitute "unfair discrimination". While the constitution allows for the limitation of rights through laws of general application, this needs to be justifiable and fair.

"I don’t think it will stand constitutional scrutiny," he says.

Mr Todd points out a company does not rigidly have to apply demographic targets in compiling its employment equity plan. A plan would still depend on the practicality of reaching the target implied by the act, including the pool of suitably skilled candidates and expected vacancies.

However, if an employer wanted to apply such targets rigidly it could. This may be considered important for the public service, where managers have been aggressively applying quotas when making appointments, effectively barring the appointment of people from race groups that are overrepresented. The government has been on the losing side of litigation over this, most recently when the Supreme Court of Appeal reminded it the act says numerical targets are to be used as the guide, "but not quotas". Setting rigid quotas amounted to unfair discrimination, said the court.

While this case goes on appeal to the Constitutional Court next week, the Department of Labour has in the interim, through the regulations, come up with a second solution that would have the same effect: the reservation of promotion posts in top and senior management for Africans in all provinces, particularly in the Western Cape.