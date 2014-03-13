Cosatu leader Losi quits as Numsa battle rages

CONGRESS of South African Trade Unions second deputy president Zingiswa Losi has become the fourth high-profile victim of the bruising leadership battle in the federation.

Ms Losi resigned from Ford, where she was a shop steward of her union — the National Union of Metalworkers of SA. This effectively called into question her eligibility to continue to serve in her Cosatu post as a worker leader.

Ms Losi’s resignation comes amid wide speculation that Numsa’s expulsion from Cosatu is imminent, with the union last week delivering a letter to Cosatu leaders defending its current stance and past behaviour.

Numsa has decided not to campaign for Cosatu ally the African National Congress (ANC) and wants the federation to pull out of the alliance, maintaining that the ruling party’s "right-wing" position on state policy was now actively damaging the interests of the working class.

Since infighting in Cosatu came into public view, general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and South African Democratic Teachers Union president Thobile Ntola have been suspended. Numsa president Cedric Gina resigned from the union months before Ms Losi resigned and was replaced by Andrew Chirwa at its special national congress in December.

Cosatu on Wednesday confirmed Ms Losi’s resignation, saying national office bearers were "discussing the matter" and would report to the next central executive committee meeting. Ms Losi was suspended by her Numsa region in the Eastern Cape last year pending an investigation. It is understood the region decided she had a case to answer for bringing the union into "disrepute".

Numsa deputy general secretary Karl Cloete said on Wednesday Ms Losi’s resignation was "part of a plot to show there is a crisis in Numsa".

At the same time, Numsa was becoming aware of attempts by the SACP, Cosatu and the ANC to split members from the union "under the guise of the election campaign". Former Numsa office bearers and shop stewards were being used to drive such campaigns.

The SACP in Gauteng has launched a campaign on shop floors, urging Numsa members and other workers to vote for the ANC. It concluded its mobilisation work in Sedibeng last week and is heading to the West Rand next.

Numsa said it was aware of plans to distribute T-shirts with the message: "I am Numsa, I am voting ANC." If such regalia was issued, with Numsa’s logo, "we will sue them for every cent", said Mr Cloete.