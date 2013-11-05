Union chides Vavi’s ‘win back’ remarks

SOUTH Africa’s largest public sector union has hit back at suspended Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi over his intention to "win back" the federation, saying Cosatu was not some medieval kingdom that could be lost or won.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said his comments showed "some leaders have appropriated themselves an infinite right to lead".

Nehawu’s leadership forms part of the anti-Vavi group in the battle within Cosatu. The union is also the second within the federation to pour cold water on calls for a special national congress, which Mr Vavi and his backers view as his way back into the fold.

Following a meeting of Nehawu’s top brass on Monday, its general secretary, Fikile Majola, expressed concern over comments made by Mr Vavi in an interview published by the Financial Times last week. Mr Vavi told the newspaper he viewed "winning Cosatu back" as the resolution to the impasse in the federation.

Mr Majola said: "We want to clarify that Cosatu is a federation that belongs to the workers and not individuals and therefore cannot be won or lost by its elected leaders like some medieval kingdom."

He said that the comments showed that some leaders no longer saw themselves as leaders, accountable to the federation structures, but as "emperors presiding over a kingdom with unlimited powers". Nehawu also believes that calls for a special congress — by nine Cosatu affiliates — were for "factionalist reasons" and were not made in the interests of the federation.

Nehawu’s national executive committee also condemned those who have taken Cosatu to court over Mr Vavi’s suspension, saying it would defend the federation on all fronts including the court room.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the Food and Allied Workers Union, the South African Football Players Union and Mr Vavi himself have resorted to legal action to challenge his suspension. Mr Vavi was suspended on August 14 after admitting to an affair with a junior employee.

Eight affiliates, along with Cosatu, have opposed the court action. Nehawu is among those that filed papers opposing the attempt to overturn Mr Vavi’s suspension. The union had argued, along with seven other affiliates, that Mr Vavi’s suspension was lawful and necessary.

Mr Vavi filed his latest round of responses to Cosatu last Friday, where he denies the allegations that he was complicit in financial irregularities by the employee.

He also reiterates that Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini is constitutionally required to convene the special congress as requested by nine affiliates. Last week the South African Democratic Teachers Union rejected the call for the congress.

Cosatu in its earlier court papers had argued that it would only be in the position to hold such a congress next year. In his response, Mr Vavi used this to illustrate the "urgency" of his bid to obtain relief from the court over his suspension.

He also expressed doubt about whether the special congress would take place at all.

Nehawu also condemned those who threatened to break away from Cosatu and "indulge in acts of brinksmanship" which threatened the unity of the federation. "We will continue to work for the unity of the federation and will not allow ideological puritans and political mavericks to divide the organisation of the workers," Mr Majola said.

Numsa will hold a special congress next month where it will allow members to decide on its further participation in the federation.