Vavi rejects Cosatu pension graft claims

THE public airing of a report by the Financial Services Board (FSB) on the alleged theft of millions in workers’ pension funds by the Congress of South African Trade Unions’s (Cosatu’s) investment arm, Kopano ke Matla, has been described by the federation’s suspended general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, as another attempt to taint his image.

The report by the FSB forms part of the internal facilitated process aimed at ironing out differences between Cosatu’s bosses.

Cosatu is in the midst of a governance crisis and has established a team of facilitators to help navigate it out of the quagmire. Mr Vavi is under fire for both his political and administrative handling of Cosatu affairs.

Labour lawyer Charles Nupen and negotiator Petrus Mashishi are leading the internal process and expect to conclude their work this month. Audit firm Sizwe-NtsalubaGobodo is probing financial matters linked to Kopano. The revelations around the FSB report on millions allegedly plundered from an employee provident fund by Kopano, revealed in the Sunday Times,, is set to turn up the heat on Mr Vavi, who was suspended in August after admitting to an affair with a junior employee whom he hired after meeting her at a check-out counter at an airport.

Mr Vavi and the woman were suspended pending the outcome of a probe of their conduct. The disciplinary process is likely to include charges that the woman mismanaged funds used to book accommodation and flights for Mr Vavi. The leader last week filed his application to the high court in Johannesburg to challenge the legality of the meeting which suspended him.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini declined to be drawn on the report on Sunday, saying it formed part of the internal process which was under way.

The Mail and Guardian reported in June that Mr Vavi’s detractors had accused him of covering up the damning FSB report in order to protect his ally, Kopano CE Collin Matjila.

Mr Vavi’s spokesman John Dludlu said on Sunday his commitment to good governance remained "unshakeable". "In the spirit of accountability and good governance, we would welcome any investigation ," he said.

"We reject as mischievous and cheap political point-scoring the suggestion that Mr Vavi did nothing about the FSB report in a bid to protect an ally."