Numsa ends strike in motor components industry

WORKERS in the motor components sector who have been on strike for four weeks will return to work on Monday, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said on Sunday.

Numsa members at petrol pumps had already resolved their dispute at the end of September, but employees at motor component manufacturers and vehicle workshops had dug in their heels.

The strike almost completely halted assembly lines at car makers, causing the production loss of thousands of vehicles a day, as well as lost wages for metal workers.

It followed vehicle makers’ three-year, double-digit wage settlement with Numsa last month after three weeks of idled assembly lines estimated to have cost producers R20bn. As workers on the assembly lines returned to work, tens of thousands of those at suppliers walked out.

“We accepted the 10% (wage increase) offer for the components sector for this year ... next year (and in the third year) there will be an 8% increase,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said on Sunday.

The union had wanted a double-digit wage increase along with changes to conditions of employment such as the banning of labour brokers and a transport allowance.

“We also got a commitment from the employers that they would do away with labour brokers should government change the laws,” Mr Jim said.

He said the union wanted the government to act speedily to change the legislation regulating labour brokers.

BMW South Africa said last week it would have to pay up to 25% extra to import cars into South Africa because of motor industry strikes. It said the loss of most of its export business since mid-August meant it would be able to claim almost no import duty rebates in exchange for export earnings.

Vehicle firms Nissan, Volkswagen, Tata and General Motors also said their plants were shut or idled during the strike.

In September, Numsa brokered a three-year wage deal with the Fuel Retailers Association for workers to receive an 11.6% increase this year and 9% increases for 2014 and 2015.

