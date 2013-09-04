Union rivalry adds complexity to gold strike

THE gold strike, which is expected to get into full-swing on Wednesday, is a tactical nightmare for all the players. All strikes entail the calculation of risk: how far can the employer be pushed; how long can workers last on strike; and what are the chances that the employer will respond by rationalising operations?

This time things are more complex. Employers will need to anticipate the motives and behaviour of two antagonistic and competing trade unions.

For the unions — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) — the effect that the dispute will have on the balance of power between them is even more important than the nominal wage outcome.

Already the battle lines are drawn between them. Amcu has said it will not join the strike and that its members will report for work this week. It has a planned a rally on Sunday in its stronghold of Carletonville and no tactical decisions will be made before then.

The key reason for not joining is that it hopes to force the NUM to reveal its weakness. While the NUM has been shrinking, Amcu has been growing. Two months ago the Chamber of Mines put Amcu’s share of members in the gold sector at 17%; today it says it is 19%.

From its base at the three biggest mines in the country — AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine; Harmony’s Kusasalethu and Sibanye’s Driefontein, all in Carletonville — Amcu has begun to make progress in the Free State and now has 34% of Harmony’s Masimong mine.

Officially the NUM holds 60% and represents 80,000 gold miners. But Amcu’s actual share could be much higher as payroll information does not reflect stop orders still being processed or members on mines where Amcu does not have stop-order facilities. This is the case on mines where the NUM is the majority.

There is much speculation that Amcu will wait for the NUM to settle, then call a second-wave strike. Employers are determined to avoid this. Spokeswoman for the employers Charmane Russell, said a second wave "would be highly problematic as employers are seeking one settlement".

This is why employers are weighing the option of a lockout, which would shut down all but essential operations and leave all employees, including non-strikers, in a no-work, no-pay situation.

But while a lockout would force the NUM and Amcu into one dispute, there could be several unpleasant consequences. The first is the loss of goodwill from non-strikers and the damaging effect on industrial relations; a second is the strong possibility of a violent response from workers. ( Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters yesterday that he had asked the police minister to appeal to CEOs not to go this route.)

As Solidarity — which organises skilled workers — has warned that if punitively locked out, its members will not engage in any essential work like pumping water, a lockout may in fact not be a viable option.

A second-wave strike would, however, be a high-risk strategy for Amcu. As the NUM is the majority recognised union, any agreement it makes with the chamber can, under the Labour Relations Act, be extended to all other parties.

If this happens, Amcu’s strike would be unprotected and its members would face certain dismissal.

With no remote possibility of coming even close to achieving its wage demand — Amcu demanded increases of 100% for entry-level workers and has not compromised on this — Amcu’s most likely response will be to distance itself from whatever settlement the NUM reaches with the chamber and save the fight for another day.

As the NUM is very aware of the crisis the gold mining industry faces, it will know that employers have little space to move, and thus a protracted strike will achieve the same as a short one.

Before the start of the strike the union had already dropped its demand to 10%. Implicit in the NUM’s decision to go on strike is the assumption that there is some more — even a little — to squeeze out of the employer.

If this is the case, then the employer’s best choice would be to make an improved offer sooner rather than later.