Settlements at two gold miners spur hope for quick end to strikes

TWO of the seven gold producers affected by the gold industry strike have settled the dispute to avoid a strike, raising hope of an early settlement at other mines, the Chamber of Mines announced on Wednesday morning, as widespread strike action took place across South Africa’s other major gold mines.

Pan African Resources and Village Main Reef have reached a settlement agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa (Uasa) in respect of the Evander and Tau Lekoa mines, respectively.

The settlement involves an offer of an 8% increase in basic wage for category 4 and 5 employees, including rock drill operators, and a 7.5% increase in basic wage for category 6-8 employees, miners and artisans, and officials.

Chamber of Mines chief negotiator Elize Strydom said the producers were encouraged by the settlements reached by Pan African Resources and Village Main Reef under the auspices of the Chamber of Mines.

"That the producers and the unions can find one another in the interests of preserving these operations indicates our mutual desire to achieve an affordable and sustainable settlement."

Through the chamber, gold producers had offered between 6% and 6.5%. The NUM initially demanded a 60% increase for entry level workers but this week revised their demand dramatically downwards. However, the NUM denied reports emanating from the negotiations that it was now on 10%.

Spokeswoman for the gold producers negotiating through the chamber Charmane Russel said that the settlement had been reached “under the auspices of the chamber” and did not constitute a break-away by the two producers.

“These companies are facing very specific circumstances and cannot afford a strike. Village is in a very precarious financial position and has said so and Pan African Resources (Evander) is in a ramp-up stage so a strike was not feasible. The settlement was made under the auspices of the chamber to take into account their very specific circumstances,” she said.

In the past, settlements among companies have sometimes varied slightly and are not completely unusual. Pan African Resources and Village Main Reef are the two smallest producers in the negotiation

Pan African said negotiations with NUM and Uasa over wages continued at its Barberton Mines operation, which is not a part of the Chamber of Mines.

According to a report issued on Wednesday morning by the Chamber of Mines gold producers, the mines most heavily affected included AngloGold Ashanti’s Vaal River mines — Great Noligwa, Moab Khutsong and Kopanag — as well as Gold Fields’ South Deeps operation. The strike has not affected mines at which the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is dominant. It decided not to strike at this point.

All of Harmony Gold’s 10 operating mines have been severely affected by the stayaway, with the notable exception of Kusasalethu, where the Tuesday evening shift was partly affected but Wednesday morning’s shift went down as normal.

The morning shift is by far the most important one because the majority — about 90% — of the total workforce goes underground to drill and blast. The evening shift is a "clean-up" shift involving only 10%-12% of the workforce.

Kusasalethu was shut down for six weeks in January and February after management closed the mine at the end of December. That followed months of serious incidents of labour unrest and violence at the mine, which had erupted in the wake of the shootings at Lonmin’s Marikana mine in August 2012.

Harmony management then negotiated a new labour deal with the mines’ unions and individual employees.

That deal laid down as a precondition for reopening the mine that all employees had to accept a number of conditions, "all broadly relating to employees committing to full compliance with policies and procedures and safe and orderly conduct".

The conditions were agreed with the unions but each individual employee had to sign a code of conduct to ensure "Kusasalethu is mined in a safe and secure way with full respect for the rule of law".

At Sibanye’s Driefontein mine both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning shifts went down as normal but the group’s two other mines — Kloof and Beatrix — were significantly affected, except for the number 4 shaft at Beatrix.

Village Main’s Tau Lekoa mine near Klerksdorp reported normal shifts both on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.