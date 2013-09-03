Court papers say Cosatu bosses tried to broker Vavi ‘settlement’

CONGRESS of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) bosses tried to broker a "settlement" in a gathering with former leaders of the labour federation to end the impasse over the legality of the meeting that suspended general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

This emerged on Tuesday in the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s (Numsa’s) South Gauteng High Court application to have Mr Vavi’s suspension overturned and the meeting where it was decided declared unconstitutional.

The court papers did not name the former leaders who met, but Numsa said the gathering decided the suspension should stand.

It also emerged in the court documents that Mr Vavi himself last week wrote to Cosatu through his attorneys, demanding a written undertaking that he be reinstated to his position by Monday September 2, failing which he, too, would take the matter to court.

Mr Vavi’s attorney argued that by keeping him on suspension, Cosatu continued to "tarnish our client’s political reputation and good standing" in the federation and in South Africa overall.

The legal battle between Numsa and Cosatu is showing deep divisions within the federation after the suspension of Mr Vavi three weeks ago in a special central executive committee meeting after he admitted to an affair with a Cosatu employee.

Numsa has delivered a scathing criticism of the manner in which Mr Vavi was suspended, demanding the reinstatement of the leader.

In its court documents, Numsa accused Cosatu leaders — including president Sdumo Dlamini and acting general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali — of flouting the rules in reaching the decision. Mr Dlamini on Monday said the federation had received the application and he would respond to the allegations in court.

In the court documents, Numsa alleged the decision to suspend Mr Vavi was taken by a small group of leaders and not put to a vote, making the move unconstitutional.

The decision, according to Numsa, was based on discussions in a meeting of secretaries and presidents on the sidelines of the special central executive committee, and affiliates did not vote through a show of hands or a secret ballot.

"If it were contended that a vote did take place, which it is denied, it certainly did not take place by way of a show of hands or a secret ballot, as is constitutionally required," the papers read. "No motion was tabled and seconded whether for the suspension or disciplining of Vavi."

Numsa also said that Cosatu’s founding principle was worker control, yet none of the affiliates were afforded the opportunity to canvass their members’ views on the matter.

The union further argued that the decision to suspend Mr Vavi violated the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.

Mr Vavi’s attorney, Lunen Meyer, in the letter addressed to Mr Ntshalintshali, said his client was not given an opportunity to be "heard" before the decision to suspend him was taken, and the "pitiful attempt" to provide such an opportunity after the fact was a "clear case of going through the motions".

Mr Vavi’s legal team also argued the decision to suspend him was due to an "ulterior purpose or motive".

"The meeting (which suspended him) was composed of persons who had a conflict of interest in that they had an ulterior motive to support the suspension of our client or they themselves have committed largely similar or even worse acts than our client," the letter read.

Mr Vavi’s detractors are mostly leaders from Cosatu’s large affiliates — the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, police union Popcru and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union.

Mr Dlamini on Monday acknowledged receipt of the letter but declined to comment further.