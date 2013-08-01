Numsa warns against ‘elevating’ Vavi scandal

THE National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has warned Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi’s detractors against using the scandal over his infidelity against him.

It accused the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League of "selective amnesia and discrimination" over its response to the withdrawn rape claim against Mr Vavi.

Numsa’s "official position" comes amid finger-pointing by Cosatu affiliates that are crying conspiracy as factions scramble for the moral high ground — widening divisions in South Africa’s biggest labour federation. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim reminded the league of the "very grave" rape allegations the alliance had dealt with before, a tacit reference to the charges faced by President Jacob Zuma prior to his election as ANC president, of which he was cleared.

"The liberation movement in the recent past has dealt with very grave rape allegations and we are not aware of any similar response from the ANC Women’s League," Mr Jim said. He was responding to a statement by the league in which it raised concern over the dropping of the allegation just two hours into Mr Vavi’s disciplinary hearing.

The league also questioned Cosatu’s ability to mediate in the matter, saying it could not offer the 26-year-old woman employee the protection and support that could be provided by the legal system.

Numsa warned Mr Vavi’s detractors against elevating a "private and personal" matter into one affecting Cosatu. Mr Jim said it was a "mark of internal great personal strength" that Mr Vavi had admitted his failings. "The matter has been withdrawn before the federation. The matter of extortion is with the police. That is as far as it should go, in the federation," he said.

"We will fail to read anything else other than cheap opportunism, or clear conspiracy, should anyone seek to further place Comrade Vavi under duress over this matter."

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said the scandal around Mr Vavi had "damaged" the federation’s standing in society. "It’s a matter that Cosatu cannot just wish away. It’s a matter Cosatu must be able to confront, be brave and confront it if our standing in society is what is important to the workers and the poor," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Mr Dlamini said Cosatu’s stance against, corruption, fighting against the exploitation of workers and fighting for the protection of women, children and people with disabilities were all moral issues.

"I really, really don’t understand any argument that says we didn’t elect you to uphold high moral standards, because all the issues we stand for are moral issues," Mr Dlamini said. "I trust that beyond this process, if we have gone through it properly, we will be able to restore our high moral ground in society. We are currently damaged."

Cosatu’s coming central executive committee meeting would deliberate on the matter.

Mr Dlamini was adamant that he is not "at war" with Mr Vavi nor "on a mission to purge" him, and also dismissed allegations of a conspiracy. "Alleging or claiming a political conspiracy is also a political conspiracy itself," he said.

But Mr Dlamini was reportedly the star witness in the internal process investigating allegations against Mr Vavi and is often described by a faction within Cosatu as leading the charge against the general secretary. "The perception that is being peddled, that I am at war with him, is totally untrue. There is no basis for that particular thing," he said.

"When there are debates in the organisation and different views emerging, it should not then be construed to mean the president of Cosatu is on a mission to purge the general secretary of the federation or vice versa, because it’s not true."

Mr Dlamini said those peddling the "lie" were trying to gain sympathy and support from the public.