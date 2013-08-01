NUM marches as Saccawu strikes loom

NATIONAL Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members on Wednesday marched on gold companies Exxaro and Sibanye Gold, as the union threatens "crippling industrial action" in the gold sector if the Chamber of Mines does not accede to its wage demands.

NUM general secretary Frans Baleni announced earlier this week that the union would conduct protests at mines across the country, in pursuit of above inflation increases.

This comes even as mediation in the talks begins today under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The NUM — one of four unions in talks with seven gold producers — has demanded increases of between 15% and 60%, even as a number of CEOs have warned that double-digit increases are unaffordable.

Above inflation wage demands by Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates continues to spark industrial action across the country. The NUM has also reacted with anger to a wage offer by Eskom of 5.6%.

The NUM has abandoned percentage wage demands and is seeking, among other things, wage levels of R3,200 and R3,500 for the lowest-paid workers, and the process is also at the CCMA.

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) on Wednesday warned that two strikes were looming, adding to two existing strikes. About 200 employees who are Saccawu members would begin a strike at the Nedan Oil factory outside Tshwane, in demand of an increase of R1,550 for the lowest earning employees.

On Friday, 10,000 Saccawu members will march ahead of strike action in response to a breakdown in negotiations in the Pretoria bargaining council for restaurants, catering, tea rooms and allied services, Saccawu negotiator Richard Matjila said on Wednesday.

Workers in establishments with outlets including Wimpy and Nandos had demanded, among other things, a 12% minimum wage increase.

Saccawu affiliates are in similar disputes. Hospitality, Industrial, Catering, Retail and Allied Workers Union bargaining official Martin Modise said on Wednesday that companies were not willing to bargain on demands made in light of big changes in the industry over the previous decades. These included the move to seven-day work weeks and 24-hour operations.