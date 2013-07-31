Talk of rigidity in labour market ‘unhelpful’

DEBATES on deregulating South Africa’s labour market to address rigidity do not give sufficient recognition to providing regulatory frameworks that can create jobs while improving working conditions, deputy director-general of labour policy and industrial relations Les Kettledas said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening of the 26th Annual Labour Law Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, Mr Kettledas said that in the face of one of the most difficult periods in South African labour relations, it was "not helpful" to speak of actual or perceived rigidity in the labour market when discussing the amendment or even removal of labour laws.

Parliament has in 2013 considered multiple amendments to the Labour Relations Act, including a proposal intended to reduce strike-related violence by imposing new rules about picketing and balloting.

Further amendments of the Labour Relations Act relate to the improved regulation or even banning of labour broking.

In 2013, the Employment Equity Amendment Bill was also put before Parliament. The amendments to the Act, which promotes equal treatment and fair treatment in the workplace, could see stricter enforcement of equity plans within companies.

The Basic Conditions of Employment Bill was adopted by Parliament in June. The bill had proposed, among other things, that a worker could no longer be employed for more than six months as a temporary worker, but would after six months be treated as a full-time employee.

Mr Kettledas said South Africa was facing high unemployment while collective bargaining had seen unprecedented levels of court challenges and the number of strikes had increased over the past three years.

Between 2011 and 2012, South Africa lost 3-million workdays due to industrial action, he said.

The country had already decided on a labour market of "regulated flexibility", he said, and in an international context its labour market was not "exceptionally overregulated or underregulated".

Efforts should focus on finding the right balance within regulation while supporting labour frameworks signed between organised business, organised labour and the government, Mr Kettledas said.

The three-day conference, organised by law schools from the universities of the Witwatersrand, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal, will include employment law experts debating the implications for labour law on the economy, employment and economic growth.

Opening the conference, Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Court Basheer Waglay said the country’s labour courts needed to face the judicial challenge of how to balance rights with decent work while recognising business competitiveness, he said.

The country already had a relatively stable framework that should provide for stability, leaving "no room for violence and intimidation", he said.