Pikitup labour dispute comes to end

AN AGREEMENT has been reached between Pikitup and the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) that will end months of labour unrest.

Staff at Pikitup had been on a go-slow for three weeks over management changes at the government agency. This forced Pikitup to implement contingency plans to collect rubbish in many parts of Johannesburg.

Pikitup said on Wednesday an agreement had been signed that would end the suspension of 1,791 employees, who would admit guilt and be allowed to return to work immediately.

The agreement would "conclude months of disputes and labour unrest, resulting from various operational requirements introduced by management to improve efficiencies and operations at Pikitup", the company said.

Samwu Johannesburg chairman Dion Makhura on Wednesday declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement.

He said there remained details to be ironed out before the process could be concluded, which was likely to be on Thursday.

Pikitup had claimed that at the centre of the dispute was the implementation of breathalyser tests for truck drivers and a biometric clocking-in system.

However, Samwu has maintained it was only opposed "in principle" to these systems, and due to a lack of consultation on organisational change.

Samwu had said the main grievance was the loss of transport benefits, which would financially prejudice workers who were picked up at central locations by refuse-collecting trucks, as well as the loss of a half-day benefit on paydays.

Pikitup MD Amanda Nair said on Wednesday that "as management we are happy that key stakeholders, such as our employees and the majority union Samwu, have realised we are all acting in the best interests of the organisation and that measures introduced are mechanisms aimed at making this a business we can all be proud of".

With the return of suspended employees, operations across the city will normalise but "backlog challenges" would remain in some areas, she said.